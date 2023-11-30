Beginning to look like Christmas

Sights and Sounds arrives for 2023 holiday season

San Marcos is officially steeped in the holiday spirit with the arrival of a local, favorite Yuletide event–Sights and Sounds of Christmas, which just like Santa, has come to town, once again.

“Our goal is to bring our community and surrounding communities together to celebrate the joy that is giving and Christmas,” Sights and Sounds President Elva Zdeb said.

According to Zdeb, this is the event's 37th year and a grand celebration to remember with food, lights, vendors, local art and performances.

She said the nonprofit expects approximately 50,000 people in attendance.

The lights were officially switched on Wednesday, but today is the first day of the festival–starting at 5:30 p.m. Children ages 12 and younger get in free, and nightly admission is $15 and a six-day pass is $15.

Today performances start at 6 p.m. and are as follows: Santa’s arrival, Blanco Vista Elementary Wildcat Choir, Travis Treblemakers, Rodriguez Elementary, Check Presentations, Simon Middle School Choir, Express Stingers and Crockett Choir Club. The headliner is The Deer, which will go on at 9 p.m. The headliner for Dec. 1 is Ace Pepper Band; Dec. 2 is 3 Man Front; Dec. 3 is LA-45,; Dec. 8 is Wyzer; and Dec. 9 is Jay Eric & Rumor Town.

Zdeb said that local winners of a children’s art contest will also be on display.

“Various elementaries have participated in a contest and winners have been selected,” Zdeb said. “They will be close to the main entrance by the information booth.”

Zdeb said there will be an opportunity to support another local learning institution and save money. Friday, Dec. 1 is Texas State Night and university apparel is encouraged.

“Wear your Texas State apparel and pay half off of non-alcoholic drinks,” Zdeb said.

According to the website, the festival will be utilizing a Magic Money Band, which contains an electronic token system that uses an RFID chip.

Magic Money Bands are reusable and re-loadable and can be used for this festival or future festivals.

Each credit on the band is worth $1.

A Christmas collector mug with unlimited hot drink refills is 10 credits, one cup of hot cocoa or cider is 4 credits and a can of soda is 2 credits. The food that will be available for purchase is roasted corn, hot dogs, mini tacos, turkey legs, quesadillas and Manske rolls, among others.

The festival will have many attractions, which Zdeb said this year include a carnival, a petting zoo, a gift shop, a food court, a scavenger hunt, games and Christmas Spirits–an adult only lounge with a river-front patio and full bar. There will also be the Town of Bethlehem, and it has new elements this year.

“Bethlehem has really come to life this year and is reinvigorated,” Zdeb said. “It’s going to be a beautiful event that runs within ours [Sights and Sounds].”

Zdeb said this event is fully volunteer-run and she is looking for additional help for those that would like to contribute to a special Christmas for the community.

“We’re a nonprofit with no paid staff,” Zdeb said, stressing that financial donations as well as volunteering time and food are all appreciated. “All support, we are grateful for … We are independent and attending our event or helping us in any way' is welcomed.

Go to this link to volunteer with sightsand-soundsfoundation. org/ be-a-volunteer/.