Best little fans in Texas

One of the most beloved traditions at Texas State added another chapter on Wednesday morning.

In total, 2,400 students from Bowie, Crockett, De-Zavala, Travis, Hernandez, Mendez and Rodriguez elementary schools took the day off from their lessons as part of the annual SMCISD Field Trip Day to watch the Texas State Women’s basketball team take on the Old Dominion Monarchs.

“First and foremost I want to thank the city turnout for our youth,” Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “Hats off to our administration. It started with Don [Coryell] when he was an associate [Athletic Director] and now Athletic Director, which saw him start bringing in the kids, which is really neat. It’s his little baby, and it has just blossomed with kids coming from private schools and San Marcos CISD just having a blast while showcasing our university.”

The students kept the energy up throughout the game cheering on the Bobcats while singing along to their favorite songs that were broadcast on the big screen during timeouts.