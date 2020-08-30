Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Biden, Harris prepare to travel more as campaign heats up

Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:00am

WASHINGTON (AP) — After spending a pandemic spring and summer tethered almost entirely to his Delaware home, Joe Biden plans to take his presidential campaign to battleground states after Labor Day in his bid to unseat President Donald Trump. No itinerary is set, according to the Democratic nominee's campaign, but ...

