BIG RIG READING

San Marcos Public Library kicked off a summer of fun and reading with Big Rigs on Friday, May 31. Families got a close-up look at vehicles from city of San Marcos Departments, including Public Works, SMTX Utilities, Fire Department, and Police Department and community partners, including San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, San Marcos Hays County EMS, San Marcos Motorcycles and Texas Disposal Systems. Indoor activities included Fossil Quest, an exhibit of fossils from local fossil enthusiasts and the Paleontological Society of Austin, visits with Sirena the Indigenous Mermaid and arts and crafts. The library has many more free events for families planned for June and July, and reading logs are available now. Readers of all ages can win prizes for their summer reading. All events are sponsored by the San Marcos Kiwanis and Friends of the Library.

Photos courtesy of the San Marcos Public Library