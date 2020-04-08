Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Birthday Surprise

Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:33pm
Amid social distancing practices, family celebrates birthday with parade
Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Jacob Camarillo, who turned 65 on Tuesday, was surprised with a birthday parade put together by his family. Camarillo's family couldn't celebrate his birthday in person with social distancing rules in place. According to Camarillo's family, he had to have stints placed in his heart due to heart complications and his family has not wanted to risk exposing him to COVID-19. 

So, relatives and friends paraded through his street wishing Camarillo a happy birthday

 

