Birthday Surprise

Jacob Camarillo, who turned 65 on Tuesday, was surprised with a birthday parade put together by his family. Camarillo's family couldn't celebrate his birthday in person with social distancing rules in place. According to Camarillo's family, he had to have stints placed in his heart due to heart complications and his family has not wanted to risk exposing him to COVID-19.

So, relatives and friends paraded through his street wishing Camarillo a happy birthday