Bland helps build life skills at SMCISD

Amanda Bland teaches in a classroom prominently located near the main office of San Marcos High School. As an experienced special education teacher, she has made it her mission to ensure that students with special needs are included in key aspects of the life of the school.

Bland and her team of paraprofessionals teach Alternate Curriculum Learning (ACL), a robust life-skills course required by the State of Texas for special-needs students. The course focuses on English, social studies, math and science as well as the development of workplace- related skills.

“All students in ACL have an intellectual disability, autism, or other health impairments,” Bland said. “We place students in one of four ACL classes, based on their individual needs and level of independence. The students in my room need more academic support compared to the students in the other ACL classes.”

In the mornings, Bland teaches her students English and science, and another special education teacher teaches them math and social studies. After lunch, Bland takes her students to PE where she works alongside the coach, assisting with the lesson. Students then take art or another elective course with general education students.

Bland and her team of paraprofessionals spend the last hours of the school day working on the students’ social skills, guiding them to complete independent learning projects. She also uses this time to work collaboratively with the other special education teachers to create fun, meaningful and engaging lessons. “We really lean on and rely on each other throughout the school day,” Bland said.

Teaching students in ACL can be physically and mentally exhausting, Bland said. “But it’s very gratifying when I see students making progress. The small victories are exciting. And it’s especially exciting when families and people outside of school see the improvements and growth. To me, that’s really cool.”

Bland instituted a “Best Buddies” program which pairs ACL students with general education students based on their interests. “The goal is for them to become friends, like each other, share similar interests, and just hang out with each other. It’s not intended to be a mentoring relationship,” Bland said.

“I am a very big advocate for our ACL kids. It’s important for them to mingle with the general education population and for the general education students to mingle with the ACL students. Our school is better when there is a lot of inclusion. I don’t ever want any of our kids to feel left out.”

Bland partners with Emily Buchtien, the education and training teacher at the school, for the “Best Buddies” program. Four student officers lead “Best Buddies,” Buchtien explains. “One officer is an ACL student, and we call that person the Buddy Director. We believe that it’s important for an ACL student to hold an officer position, gain those leadership skills, contribute to the running of the program, help with the matching of the buddies, and voice the opinion of students in the ACL program.”

Recently, the “Best Buddies” participated in a recognition ceremony during halftime at a SMHS boys’ basketball game. “The Special Olympians from elementary to high school were recognized at the game,” Buchtien said. “Our ‘Best Buddies,’ the general education buddies, went to support the ACL students in Special Olympics. They stood beside the Special Olympians and helped to recognize them.”

“Amanda Bland has been the driving force behind the ‘Best Buddies’ program,” Buchtien said. “When she was in high school, she was in a similar program. And she is still friends with her buddy today.”

As the school day ends, Bland walks her students where parents pick up their children. “When I see the parents, I talk to them about their student’s day,” Bland said. “These brief meetings help me to develop strong professional relationships with parents. I’m really big on communicating with them as much as possible. I try to build the hometo- school connection. I do this by being open and honest with them. I partner with them to educate their child. Throughout my career, I have found that when parents are also open and honest with me, we can fix any problem and behavior the student may have,” Bland said.

Because of Bland’s close working relationships with parents, one family asked her to accompany them to a relative’s funeral. “The parents asked me to attend the funeral because they were concerned about how their son would handle it,” she said. “He had attended a funeral before. It’s just that the parents wanted their son to have additional support during this difficult time with the passing of an immediate family member. He was my student, so I knew him and how he acted in class.”

Bland did her best to prepare the student for the hard day to come.

“The funeral was in Waco on a weekend during the summer. I drove up separately and prepped the young man ahead of time about what would happen,” Bland said. “I sat next to him during the service so that I could take him away if he got upset. There were times during the funeral when we went outside and just hung out. With me being at the funeral and taking care of the son, the parents were able to grieve properly.”

The student was the son of John Roppolo, now one of Bland’s colleagues at SMHS who teaches law enforcement and criminal justice. “Amanda Bland is a great communicator,” Roppolo said. “She always let my wife and me know how our son was doing, and we let her know how he was doing at home. She does her job with a lot of heart. She cares deeply about students. She’s flexible, compassionate, and empathetic. She treats her students and their parents like her own family.”

Thursday evenings during the school year, Bland is a coach for the SMCISD Special Olympics Team, coaching three sports: bowling in the fall, basketball in the winter, and track in the spring. Amy Loveless, SMCISD’s Special Education Transition Specialist and Head Special Olympics Coach, has worked with Bland for eight years. “What I respect about Amanda is that she always gives a voice to those who don’t always have a voice. She advocates strongly for inclusiveness and getting our kids involved, whether it be in Special Olympics or some other activity in the school or the San Marcos community,” Loveless said.

Loveless has partnered with Bland and the other ACL teachers at the high school to host two memorable events for the graduating ACL students: prom and commencement. “Bland and the other special education teachers go as a group with their students to dinner before the prom. Then, they chaperone the students at the dance and make sure that all students are safe,” Loveless said.

“Several years ago, we had a group of students who couldn’t participate in the traditional graduation ceremony,” Bland said. “It was just too hard for them to handle. I asked for permission to hold our own ceremony. Superintendent Cardona, the school board, the principal, and the high school administration attended. Everyone wore gowns. We gave speeches. Clem Cantu, the school board president at the time, certified the diplomas. And then the students walked across the stage. We all took pictures. And the parents and students were so happy.” Bland said, “We don’t do this every year because the students usually can participate in the traditional ceremony. When we need to do it, we have the special ceremony.”

“Amanda Bland makes everyone feel welcome,” Buchtien said. “She is there for her students, and she goes above and beyond, inside and outside the classroom. She truly cares for her students, helps them find their niche, and prepares them for life after high school.”

Amanda Bland is a teacher who ensures that students with special needs are included in the life of the school.

Nathan Bond is an education professor at Texas State University. Elizabeth Hudson is a retired educator and journalist in Central Texas.