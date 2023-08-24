Blue Hole blues

Swim area closes for two weeks

Officials at the Blue Hole Regional Park announced Monday, the popular swimming area was closing for two weeks, effective at 6 p.m. that day.

According to park officials, swimming conditions will be reviewed again in two weeks, with the possibility of the scheduling of additional closures, based on assessments of the park and water levels.

Despite the acknowledgment that E. coli levels remain within a normal range, officials said the insufficient water depth at Cypress Creek, which flows through the park, rendered swimming unsafe.

Currently, Cypress Creek, a 15-mile waterway, is approximately two feet below its normal level at the Blue Hole swimming area section.

Cypress Creek is also a major tributary of the Blanco River Watershed.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration that this early closure brings to our community,” Wimberley Parks and Recreation Director Richard Shaver said. “This decision was not taken lightly, and we want to assure our visitors that their safety will always be our highest priority.”

Visitors and others who purchased day passes for the swimming area that were previously valid for this closure during this closure have been assured that full refunds will be processed as promptly as possible.

“We share the disappointment and frustration of our visitors,” Shaver said. “The circumstances are unfortunate, and we sincerely wish things were different.”

There is hope that the situation will improve, enabling the swimming area to reopen in the near future. However, the two-week closure is likely to cost the city of Wimberley–which owns the park–a significant loss in revenue, especially if it is extended through the remainder of the swim season.

The exact figures are still being calculated, Shaver said.

Last year, Blue Hole’s swimming area closed for the summer on Aug. 1.

This closure cost the city an estimated $300,000-$350,000 in lost revenue, according to city staff.

The park staff is actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve.

Updates will be shared through official city communication channels as the situation develops.

The park’s other recreational amenities will remain open and free such as the regional hike and bike trails, picnic areas, playscapes and sport courts.

Barbecue grills remain closed due to the burn ban.

For inquiries, questions or concerns, the public is invited to reach out to Blue Hole Regional Park at parks@ cityofwimberley. com.

In addition to the natural, spring-fed swimming hole, the park is defined by its Cypress trees and visitors can still enjoy these aspects of the park.