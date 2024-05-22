Bluebonnet Electric celebrates 85 years of service in the community

About 500 Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members and guests filled The Silos on 77 event center in Giddings last week for the co-op’s Annual Meeting. Those at the meeting enjoyed live music, received reports highlighting Bluebonnet’s successes during 2023 and early 2024, re-elected two directors and took home door prizes. Bluebonnet Electric’s service area includes much of the area east of Interstate 35 outside of the San Marcos city limits.

Two incumbent directors in this year’s Board election were unopposed and elected by general consent in accordance with Bluebonnet’s bylaws. Shana Whiteley, director from District 2, Travis County, has served on Bluebonnet’s board since 2017. Bryan Bracewell, one of three directors from District 3, Bastrop County, has served on Bluebonnet’s Board since 2018.

“Congratulations to Directors Whiteley and Bracewell,” Board Chairman Ben Flencher said. “I am very proud to serve with them and our fellow directors representing Bluebonnet’s members.”

Bluebonnet is a member- owned electric cooperative governed by a nine-member Board. Bluebonnet’s members elect their directors, who serve staggered three-year terms. One third of the Board of directors is up for election every year.

The business portion of the Annual Meeting began with Board Chairman Ben Flencher thanking members for supporting Bluebonnet and recognizing the tremendous growth occurring in the co-op’s area.

“Bluebonnet has a wonderful history and a bright future,” Flencher said. “The area Bluebonnet serves is where people want to live. Our exceptional staff is committed to providing the power that our members need.”

General Manager Matt Bentke closed out the business portion of the meeting with highlights of Bluebonnet’s performance. Bluebonnet continues to benefit from historic growth in meters and commercial and industrial growth, providing the foundation for financial and operational success. Bluebonnet’s electric rate is one of the lowest in the state and the co-op plans to return $10.37 million in capital credits to members in 2024.

“Bluebonnet’s outstanding financial and operational success supports our goal of benefitting all stakeholders – our electric system, members and communities we serve,” Bentke said. “During the past year we have added more assets, made more improvements and completed more maintenance on our electric system than at any other time during our 85-year history.”

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is one of the largest electric cooperatives in Texas and has been serving its members since 1939. Bluebonnet serves more than 131,000 meters and owns and maintains 12,800 miles of power lines, located across more than 3,800 square miles within 14 Central Texas counties. Bluebonnet’s service area stretches from Travis County to Washington County, and from Milam County to Gonzales County. For more information about Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, go to bluebonnet.coop and follow the co-op on Facebook and Twitter.