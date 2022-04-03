Bluebonnet Lions Club cleans Ramon Lucio Park

Bluebonnet Lions Club Lions (pictured L to R); Lions Linda Alexander, Sharri Boyett, Lauren Vecchio and Lion Lynnette Lombardo (not pictured, unofficial Lion David Alexander) gather for a great cleanup on March 19 of its adopted Ramon Lucio park. Bluebonnet Lions collected five heavy bags of trash and have been keeping its adopted park litter-free for over five years. Bluebonnet Lions Club describes keeping the park as a challenge with “so much trash blowing from Interstate and bordering Cheatham St and CM Allen Parkway.” Bluebonnet Lions’ adopted park cleanup is part of the environment pillar for Lions Clubs International. Photo submitted by Bluebonnet Lions Club