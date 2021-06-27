Bluebonnet Lions Club holds annual awards, officer installation banquet

The Bluebonnet Lions Club recently held its annual awards and officer installation banquet on June 15. The ceremony was held at the Memorial Presbyterian Church. Above, incoming Bluebonnet Lions Club Officers (2021-2022), pictured left to right, Director, Lion Liz Dobbins; Treasurer, Lion Linda Alexander; Secretary, Lion Lynette Lombardo; 3rd Vice ...

