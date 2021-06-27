Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Bluebonnet Lions Club holds annual awards, officer installation banquet
Bluebonnet Lions Club holds annual awards, officer installation banquet

Bluebonnet Lions Club holds annual awards, officer installation banquet

Sun, 06/27/2021 - 5:00am

The Bluebonnet Lions Club recently held its annual awards and officer installation banquet on June 15. The ceremony was held at the Memorial Presbyterian Church. Above, incoming Bluebonnet Lions Club Officers (2021-2022), pictured left to right, Director, Lion Liz Dobbins; Treasurer, Lion Linda Alexander; Secretary, Lion Lynette Lombardo; 3rd Vice ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021