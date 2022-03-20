Bluebonnet Lions Club hosts TruChoice Baby Shower; holds award presentation

Above, the San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions Club recently gave its annual baby shower on March 15, benefiting TruChoice Pregnancy Resource Center. Photos courtesy of Bluebonnet Lions Club

Above, Club President, Debby Lawrence, had the pleasure of presenting Immediate Past President Ramika Adams with the Club Excellence Award. Lion Ramika received this award for Membership, Service, Leadership & Organizational Excellence, and Marketing & Communication goals reached during her 2020-2021 term as President.”