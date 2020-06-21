Bluebonnet Lions induct new members, install officers

The Bluebonnet Lions held their annual officer installation for 2020-2021 and new member inductions on June 16 at Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park. Pictured above, pictured from left to right in the new member induction are Bluebonnet Lions Vanessa Hake, Charlotte Lund, Bridgette Johnson, Kathryn Brady, Shalana Poole and Audrey Beaty.

Pictured above pictured from left to right in the BLC Officer 2020-2021 Installation are Bluebonnet Lions Debby Lawrence (Secretary), Linda Alexander (Treasurer), Liz Dobbins (Director), Patti Blackson (Director), Melesa Yager (3rd VP), Bev Marek (2nd VP), Ramika Adams (President) and Judy Aswell (1st VP).