Bobcats fall to Louisiana

Texas State was unable to break into the win column as the Bobcats fell to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 66-46.

The Bobcats fall to 1-8 in conference while dropping their fourth straight game.

“I thought we did a good job of weathering the storm early on,” Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “Louisiana is a team that can turn it up really fast on you, and that’s what happened in the second half. Their threes on top of our turnovers made things difficult for us, and we never recovered. We have a small margin for error, so hopefully we take some things from today’s game to help us get better for Thursday night against South Alabama.”

Texas State came back from a 6-0 deficit to start the game and responded with a 7-0 run to take the lead at 7-6.

But the lead didn’t last long as the Ragin’ Cajuns went on a 11-0 run to take a commanding 17-7 lead with over 12 minutes left in the first half.

Texas State was able to cut Louisiana’s lead down to down heading into halftime as the Cajuns led 3024.

The second half was a disaster for the Bobcats as Texas State went cold shooting from the field allowing Louisiana to go on a 17-4 run.

Texas State could not overcome the run as Louisiana rolled to win 64-46. Dylan Dawson led the team in scoring with 10 points followed by Brandon Love and Davion Sykes with eight.

Texas State returns to play Thursday when they host South Alabama.

