Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:00am The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccines has steadily increased to a three-month high as seniors and people with medical conditions seek boosters, and government and employer mandates push more workers to take their first doses.Demand is expected to spike in a few weeks if regulators authorize the Pfizer vaccine ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines