Bowie Elementary Champions spent Friday, March 24 running. With their teachers, family and friends supporting them, students took part in Bowie’s Run-A-Thon. Champions walked, jogged and ran for 30 minutes all in an effort to raise funds for Bowie’s PE program. Students’ parents supported their Champions’ participation in the Run-A-Thon by donating funds for each lap completed. All proceeds will go toward this year’s Field Day, equipment, camps and more.

Photo by SMCISD