Buda appoints new assistant city manager

Following a nationwide search, Buda City Manager, Micah Grau, has appointed Lindsey N. Baker, MPA, as assistant city manager. Baker will assume her duties on July 17, and will oversee the Communications, Parks and Recreation, Destination Services, Library, and Information Technology departments, and legislative affairs.

“We are excited to have Lindsey join our team. She has a proven track record when it comes to serving local communities through her work with the City of Denton where she served as Public Information Officer and helped lead their community’s legislative efforts, to the city of South Lake Tahoe where she serves as assistant city manager overseeing a variety of functions including communications, parks and recreation, human resources, and more. Lindsey will play an important role in our community as she will initially lead a variety of teams here that are core to our community engagement and that impact quality of life,” Grau said.

“Having spent most of my career in Texas, I’m excited to come back to what I consider my home state. It is an honor to join an extraordinary team in serving the community of Buda. More than anything, I look forward to getting to know the residents, business owners, elected officials, and other stakeholders, all of whom form the fabric of this incredible community,” Baker said. Prior to joining Buda, Lindsey spent the last two years with the city of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. She led the city’s efforts to improve transit and mobility options, oversaw Human Resources, Communications, Parks and Recreation, and Government Affairs and served as the Public Information Officer. She led crisis communications for multiple emergency events, including the 2021 Caldor Fire, which included evacuating the city for the first time in its history, and the historic Feb./March 2023 Winter Storm.

Prior to her work with South Lake Tahoe, she spent 15 years in the Texas public sector, serving as the director of Government Affairs for the Denton County Transportation Authority and the Intergovernmental Relations/ Public Information officer for the City of Denton. She began her career as the Teen Court Coordinator for the city of Southlake.