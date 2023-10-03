Buda businesses are up for award

Two downtown Buda businesses were recently named as finalists for the 2023 President’s Awards Program by Texas Downtown, according to a press release.

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ was announced as the winner of the Best Economic Game Changer Award and Meridian is one of three finalists to compete in the Peoples’ Choice Awards for the Best Interior Design category.

People’s choice voting began on Friday, Sept. 29, and ends Friday, Oct. 5. Votes may be made via the Texas Downtown Facebook site.

For over 30 years, the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people in Texas downtowns.

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ and Meridian topped 112 other applicants across the state to win or become a finalist in their respective categories.

“The City of Buda is excited for these two downtown businesses, which had immediate impacts in our city,” Buda City Manager Micah Grau said, adding, “Not only have these businesses brought their unique flavors, styles, and variety to the heart of our community, they are adding to the economic opportunities here too.”

“Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ and Meridian in Downtown Buda are not just businesses, they’re heartbeats of our community,” said Buda Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jennifer Storm. “Buda EDC incentivized more than half a million dollars to support these small business owners and strengthen the unique destination that is Downtown Buda.”

The Best Economic Game Changer Award recognizes a project, program, or promotion that had a measurable impact on a downtown or commercial district in a striking and powerful manner.

The application submitted to solidify Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ’s win stated, “The Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ development is a large investment that created notoriety for Downtown Buda’s already vibrant and high occupancy Downtown on a regional map for future development and business relocations.'

This single project has spurred development conversations throughout the downtown district on underutilized lots. It has also created partnerships to spearhead projects to improve the aesthetic and look of Downtown to welcome the influx of visitors brought to Buda by Valentina's.”

The Best Commercial Interior Award recognizes excellence in merchandising, customer orientation, and/or business functionality in an office or retail setting.

The submission for Meridian that garnered judges’ attention indicated, “Though at first glance Meridian appears to be a coffee shop, it is much more to the Buda community. It is a gathering space morning, noon, and night. Usually, large spaces do not evoke the term ‘cozy,’ but Meridian makes you feel at ease on the repurposed church pews or the worn leather couches. The skylights and the natural greenery give you the ethereal feeling like you're wandering through a greenhouse while you sip on your drink and relax. The interior experiences can trick you into believing you're in a big city, when you're really inside of a historic building. This business makes you feel like you're experiencing our town as a local, not just visiting it.”

Texas Downtown was established in 1985 to connect and serve communities that are committed to downtown vitality and represents cities and towns of all sizes.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the President’s Awards Gala, held in conjunction with the 2023 Texas Downtown Annual Conference, which will be held Oct. 24-27 in Nacogdoches.