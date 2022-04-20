Buda City Council approves bond management firm

The Buda City Council approved a bond management firm during Tuesday’s meeting to handle its November 2021 bond transportation and parks project.

The council approved WSB — a design and consulting firm that specializes in engineering, community planning, environmental and construction services — following a recommendation by the Buda Bond Oversight Committee after it vetted the firm alongside city staff during the BBOC meeting Monday evening.

City of Buda voters approved a $89.66 million bond package during the November 2021 election which aims to improve transportation, parks and recreation. The bond is comprised of more than 13 transportation projects and six park and recreation projects. The BBOC, which is composed of 17 Buda residents and five alternates that Buda City Council appointed during a Jan. 18 regular meeting, is charged with establishing the scope of bond projects and monitoring progress.

Jay Kennedy, WSB’s vice president of Texas operations who attended the Council meeting, addressed the Council’s questions related to packaging bond projects, monitoring costs, procuring services, hiring contractors and communicating with citizens about the projects.

The council’s vote to approve WSB for bond program management services as presented and recommended was unanimous, with Councilman Matt Smith making the motion and Mayor Pro-Tem Evan Ture seconding it.

Bond program management services are to help administer bond funds, work to keep the design teams on target and on time, perform quality assurance for design and construction methods, and help with the overall management of the bond program.

In addition to the WSB team, the BBOC will meet regularly to help track bond expenditures, review procurement methods and evaluate project designs. BBOC meetings will be open to the public, and the agenda and minutes and other bond updates will be posted on the Buda Bonds website at www.budabonds.com. Questions about the 2021 bonds may be directed to Interim City Manager / Deputy City Manager Micah Grau at mgrau@ci.buda.tx.us.