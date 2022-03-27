Buda names local legend as part of city’s birthday celebration

The Buda City Council named Jim Hollis, former mayor and recently retired President of the Emergency Service District Board #2, as the city’s first “Local Legend” for his long history of service to the Buda community. The award will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2 during the inaugural founder’s day celebration, Buda’s Birthday, at Buda Amphitheater and City Park.

The Local Legend Award is a new honor the City of Buda will bestow annually for Buda’s Birthday Celebration. This year, Buda Mayor Lee Urbanovsky will do the honors of presenting the award to Hollis.

Hollis moved to Buda over 42 years a g o , when t h e town’s population was less than 500. He served on Buda City Council from 1990- 1991 and as the city’s mayor from 1991-1992. During his tenure, Hollis was instrumental in the construction of the first library and old city hall. After serving as Emergency Services District (ESD) Board #2 president for more than 20 years, Hollis recently retired, and is serving as vice president for Board #8. ESDs provide valuable emergency services, such as fire and emergency medical services (EMS) to residents of a political subdivision.

In addition, Hollis has been an active member of the Buda Masonic Lodge, Shriners International, and the Legion of Honor, a veteran’s group that led to his appointment as the chief of staff to the international commander, which provided an opportunity for him to lay the ceremonial wreath at the Tomb of the Fallen Soldier in 2020.

Being such an active, generous member of the Buda community has given Hollis intimate insight into the history and culture of the area. He does not hesitate in sharing his knowledge. The octogenarian remains active on his small ranch in Buda.

When asked what he would like people to remember about him and his legacy, Hollis said, “Jim Hollis is Jim Hollis. What you see is what you get. You may not always like what he says or does, but he does everything with the community’s and taxpayer’s best interest at heart.”

To learn more about Hollis and the other Local Legend nominees or about Buda’s Birthday Celebration, please visit budasbirthday.com.

Information provide by City of Buda