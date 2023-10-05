Buildings to shine pink in October

For the 11th consecutive year, Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s buildings, vehicles and employees will be adorned in pink during October to raise awareness of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Bluebonnet serves more than 128,000 meters and owns and maintains 12,500 miles of power lines, located across more than 3,800 square miles within 14 Central Texas counties, according to a press release.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is one of the largest electric cooperatives in Texas and has been serving its members since 1939.

Bluebonnet’s service area stretches from Travis County to Washington County, and from Milam County to Gonzales County, including portions of Hays County.

Throughout October, Bluebonnet’s member service centers in Bastrop, Brenham, Giddings, Lockhart and Manor will be illuminated pink at night.

Each year an estimated 297,000 women and 2,800 men are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Bluebonnet field crews will wear pink hard hats and service trucks will display pink ribbon decals.

Members can visit Bluebonnet’s member service centers to receive a pink ribbon pin, flower seed bookmark and a pink rubber bracelet to show their support, as well as a breast cancer reminder card with instructions to perform early detection self-exams for breast and testicular cancers.

“Breast cancer is a disease that touches many people and families, so deeply,” said Matt Bentke, Bluebonnet’s general manager. “Bluebonnet is proud to be one of the many organizations across Central Texas that participate in this effort every October.'

'We encourage everyone to learn more about early detection, preventive measures, and signs and symptoms of breast cancer,' he said.

Among the many resources available to learn more about breast cancer are the National Cancer Institute’s website at cancer.gov, the American Cancer Society at cancer.org, the National Breast Cancer Foundation at nationalbreastcancer. org, or the Susan G. Komen Foundation at komen.org.

For more information about Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, go to bluebonnet.coop and follow the co-op on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.