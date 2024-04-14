Burleson Street home shows craftsmanship after 115 years: The Joyce – Hansen home

Built in 1908, the Joyce – Hansen home is a craftsman bungalow with railings and window trim that add classic Victorian touches. After over 115 years, it stands as a proud testament to quality craftsmanship and design.

Its original owner, The Reverend William Joyce, was in his seventies when he built his beautiful home on the Burleson Street hill behind the Coronal Institute. The location was fitting considering Joyce’s background. During the war between the states, Joyce, like most men in Texas during that time served in the Southern Army. But instead of carrying a firearm during the conflict, he carried a Bible. Reverend Joyce was a Chaplain for the troops during the war between the states. After the end of the war on April 9, 1865, Joyce continued to spread the word of the “Good Book” by becoming a Methodist Circuit Rider.

Joyce felt very comfortable building his home next to the iconic Coronal Institute, a school that had a major impact on the development of historic San Marcos. Here is the Texas Historical Marker wording regarding the school. “The Institute was established 1868 by educator O.N. Hollingsworth. A private school, it was coeducational and offered military training to boys. So-named because it was a Coronal (crown) atop this hill. In 1870 the Rev. R.H. Belvin bought school but sold it to the Methodist Church in 1876. The first structure of limestone, burned in 1890. A handsome, 3-story building soon replaced it. Hundreds of students attended the institute, which helped pioneer education in southwest Texas. The Methodist Church closed school, 1918. It was sold, 1925, to San Marcos School District.” While living in his home, Joyce served as the girls Chaplain at the Coronal. The Reverend Joyce lived here with his wife Laura Mitchell Joyce until she died in 1915, his own death following three years later at age 89.

During the next 50-something years there were a number of subsequent residents at 542 Burleson Street. Perhaps the most notable was Rebekah Baines Johnson, the mother of President Lyndon Baines Johnson.

The Hansen family purchased the home in 1972. In the years since, the structure has been painstakingly maintained, keeping the original design intact while making the house a comfortable family home. Johanna Hansen, who is a talented interior designer, has lovingly and tastefully filled the home with family heirlooms as well as her original artwork. A published author as well as a fantastic artist, she is also an ardent gardener.

She turned the hillside back yard into a beautiful formal garden filled with heirloom Irises that have become a must see every spring. The front garden has the distinction of being the first of its kind in San Marcos, as it features native plants in flower beds as a way to protect the city’s water supply. Johanna, who was raised on a family farm in Natalia, Texas, learned early the importance of shielding the environment, and later brought her love for the environment here, to help protect the Edwards aquifer.

This home is one of the remaining crown jewels on this Coronal hill, which because of its location, rich history and many historic homes, has long been a high point in San Marcos.

Heritage Home Tour 2024 will occur May 4-5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets are $25, available at the Chamber of Commerce, or online at www. heritagesanmarcos.org Self-guided tour begins at the newly renovated Cock House Museum, 400 E. Hopkins, where tickets will be exchanged for wristband and tour materials. Breakfast pastries, gourmet coffee, and an old-fashioned bake sale will launch the tour. Tickets at the door are $30, children and docents half-price.