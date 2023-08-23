Football theme bringing over 100 businesses to unique event

Discovering what’s new in the city and community is just one of the goals of an upcoming event sponsored by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber officials said they are “thrilled to host the highly-anticipated annual expo,” which this year takes on a new theme: Business Showcase: Tailgate Edition.

Just as the new theme name implies, this event highlights the broad diversity of new and sustaining businesses and organizations here.

The event is set for Thursday, Aug. 31, at the San Marcos Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The showcase will take over the large ballroom at the San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites, 1001 E. McCarty Avenue. T Chamber officials said this will be a family- friendly event that is open to the public, with something for everyone, whether they are long term residents, visitors or just interested in the wide variety of businesses that now call the region home. Here is a chance to network while at the same time support local enterprises and build meaningful connections.

Admission to the showcase is free, thanks to the generous cooperation of sponsors, that include this year’s presenting sponsor, DMJ Real Estate Investments.

The reason for the theme, organizers said, is to tie in with the excitement of the upcoming 2023 college and high school football season that once again is starting to sweep the state. Exhibitors are encouraged to decorate their displays like they would a tailgate party and even dress in their favorite team colors. Currently this “home team” event is expected to feature in excess of 100 local businesses, representing various industries, each eager to share their products, services and stories with attendees. Those coming to the event may also go home with some giveaways and prizes.

Adding to the excitement, Texas State student athletes, cheerleaders and Boko will mingle with guests, adding to the tailgate atmosphere.

A major highlight of the event will be a “Halftime Show” at noon, featuring Texas State President Kelly Damphousse, Coach David Bailiff and Athletics Director Don Coryell.

Master of Ceremonies Matthew Worthington of PAM Health will lead the show that will include music, additional giveaways and more.

“By going to the Business Showcase, you can really get the pulse of this unique San Marcos community,” said Chamber President and CEO Page Michel. “You’ll see the people behind the organizations that make this community run. And you’ll get to feel the energy and Bobcat pride during the Halftime Show.”

Thomas Curtis of Chuck Nash Auto Group is the 2023 Chairman of Board of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

He said, “Businesses and nonprofits are the backbone of our community, and the Business Showcase is our chance to shine a spotlight on their great contributions.”

Josh Paselk of Corridor Home & Commercial, is chair of the chamber’s Business Development Committee, which has helped to plan and implement this event.

He said, “This event is a celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation, and the collaborative spirit that fuels our local economy.”

Throughout the showcase, Paselk and David Case of Schertz Bank, will serve as MCs, keeping things hopping while announcing door prizes, and upcoming crowd contests and perhaps some other surprises.

For those thinking about heading to the showcase, here is a sample of what to expect.

Guests may explore a ballroom full to the brim with business exhibits that do highlight a wide spectrum of industries.

What will make this even more interesting is that attendees will have the opportunity to interact with displays and product demonstrations, representing a myriad of innovative ideas, services and products that are starting to define San Marcos, Hays County and Central Texas.

Second, the growing number of entrepreneurs and community leaders who daily contribute to the economic health of the region will be available to speak with personally. So, get your favorite team shirt on and head out to the tailgate and discover what organizers said are the hidden gems, unique services and innovative solutions offered by local businesses. For additional information regarding the Business Showcase: Tailgate Edition, contact the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce at