Recently, 30 AFJROTC Cadets from San Marcos High School attended the 16th Annual IT Symposium at Texas State University. This year over 300 faculty and students from 12 different state-wide high schools participated in the daylong event. Cadets participated in breakout sessions, competitive events, robotics demonstrations, and interactive Virtual Reality/Artificial Intelligence demonstrations and campus tours. Cadet Demetrius Pastrano took Top Honors in the Microsoft Excel and Access Database Competition. Demetrius is a senior at San Marcos High School and is the Cadet Corps Commander in his Air Force JROTC Unit. Additionally, he is captain of the TX-921 CyberPatriot Team. This is the third year in a row that an AFJROTC cadet from San Marcos High School has won the competition.
Photo by AFJROTC
CADET HONORED
