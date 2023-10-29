CADET HONORED

Recently, 30 AFJROTC Cadets from San Marcos High School attended the 16th Annual IT Symposium at Texas State University. This year over 300 faculty and students from 12 different state-wide high schools participated in the daylong event. Cadets participated in breakout sessions, competitive events, robotics demonstrations, and interactive Virtual Reality/Artificial Intelligence demonstrations and campus tours. Cadet Demetrius Pastrano took Top Honors in the Microsoft Excel and Access Database Competition. Demetrius is a senior at San Marcos High School and is the Cadet Corps Commander in his Air Force JROTC Unit. Additionally, he is captain of the TX-921 CyberPatriot Team. This is the third year in a row that an AFJROTC cadet from San Marcos High School has won the competition.

Photo by AFJROTC