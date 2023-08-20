Cadet passes FAA testing, receives his pilot's license

Cadet Lt. Col. Ian Urquiola passed his Federal Aviation Administration checkride and achieved his private pilot’s icense on Monday, Aug. 14 at the San Marcos Airport.

This event fulfilled a dream that started nearly five and a half years earlier when at the age of 12, hefirst joined Civil Air Patrol and was taken on an orientation flight by his pilot father, Capt. Mauricio Urquiola.

To receive a private pilot’s license, an applicant must be at least 17 years old and have completed a structured training program that includes ground and flight instruction and an FAA written exam. This culminates in an oral and flight examination by a designated FAA Examiner.

Urquiola has risen through the ranks of CAP and has held various leadership positions including Cadet commander of the CAP Squadron in San Marcos. In addition, Urquiola was Honor Cadet of the Squadron at the Hawk Mountain Ranger School Advanced Course, and Air Force Association Cadet of the Year and VFW Cadet Officer of the Year for the San Marcos CAP squadron. He attended CAP’s Powered Flight Academy at Nacogdoches, Texas in 2022 and 2023 and this is also where he completed his first solo flight on June 9, 2022.

Urquiola is working hard to achieve General Carl A. Spaatz Award which is Civil Air Patrol's highest cadet honor.

It is presented to cadets who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, character, fitness, and aerospace education.

He is also preparing to apply to the USAF Academy in Colorado Springs and continue his flying career.