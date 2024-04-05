CAJUNFEST, NEED I SAY MORE?

Wehavealotgoingonthisweekendand many visitors coming into the Hill Country ahead of Monday’s eclipse. Therefore, my goal is to be as chill as possible while remembering that the streets and stores may be a little more crowded than usual, so please go easy on our Little HEB. First up on the fun things list is Backbone Tavern’s Cajunfest and Gumbo Cookoff this Saturday starting at 8 a.m. In addition to some of the best dang gumbo you’ll taste west of the Neches, this event will feature brass band music, a live screen printing, vinyl records, adult snow cones, a tattoo popup and boudin. Tickets are $10 or $20 to judge, and are available at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music. Two markets to check out on Saturday: The Vanilla Bean Market on the Square from noon to 5 p.m. and Abracadavar Witches Market at Wake the Dead Coffeehouse starting at 5 p.m. Vanilla Bean Market will have 50 vendors with music, food options, jewelry and more, including curated vintage clothing and handmade goods. Wake the Dead is stop #42 on the MotherShip San Marcos Studio Tour, too, so check out some amazing artists and their art while you’re there. Then hang around until 6 p.m. for the “When the River Speaks” publication party and poetry open mic, presented by the San Marcos Public Library.