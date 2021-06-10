Calaboose African American History Museum awards Dr. Elvin Holt scholarship

The Calaboose African American History Museum recently announced its first award of the Dr. Elvin Holt Professor Emeritus Scholarship.

The Calaboose selected Seneca Green, graduate student in Criminal Justice at Texas State University, as its scholarship recipient.

Green entered the Master of Science Criminal Justice program with a perfect 4.0 GPA in her last 60 hours of undergraduate work with a double major in Criminal Justice and Consumer Affairs and a minor in Aerospace Studies, the Calaboose Museum said. She is on her way to completing her Master’s degree and is interested in pursuing a career in the Navy.

The Calaboose Museum said the scholarship fund has been established to honor Dr. Holt’s dedication and service to education as well as the Calaboose. According to the museum, Dr. Holt served in many roles on the board, most notably as the board president for 11 years as a founding member of the Calaboose Museum.

He remains active and engaged as the archivist, graciously sharing his experience and wisdom and vast institutional knowledge. He has been an integral part of the life of the organization for three decades. A native Texan, Dr. Holt earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Prairie View A&M, magna cum laude. He taught high school English while pursuing a Master's of Art in English from Southwest Texas State University. In 1983, Dr. Holt joined the faculty at Southwest Texas State University, lending his expertise to the English Department for 37 years until his retirement in August 2020.

The Calaboose Board of Directors said it is proud to support Green in her continued studies while recognizing the extraordinary career and contributions of Dr. Holt.

Information provided by Calaboose African American History Museum