Calaboose Museum to host African Storytelling Saturday

The Calaboose African American History Museum will present African Storytelling by Elizabeth Kahura on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Cephas House.

A teacher by profession, Kahura created the African Safari Program to convey the true meaning of Africa to others. Kahura’s mission is to present folktales from Africa, to share motivational poems in English and Swahili, as well as proverbs, riddles, jokes, musical numbers and games.

Saturday’s African Storytelling program is part of the Calaboose Museum’s celebration of Black History Month. The storytelling portion is also part of the African American Read-In, a national event started by the National Council of Teachers of English in which people everywhere are encouraged to go to schools, community centers, homes, parks and other areas to read books by African American authors.

On Feb. 4, the Calaboose Museum opened the Dr. Skyller Walkes Non-Lender Library inside of the Cephas House, located at 213 Martin Luther King Dr. To learn more about the Calaboose Museum’s Black History Month celebrations, visit the website at calaboosemuseum.org. For more information on Elizabeth Kahura and the African Safari Program, visit her website at safa-riprogram. com/index. html.

This event is free and open to the public.