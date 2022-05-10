Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office continues search for suspect in shooting

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a suspect in a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man.

CCSO is searching for Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos, 49, in connection with a shooting in the 100 block of Forister Ranch Drive in Dale on Sunday. The murder victim in this case was identified as Fabian Rocha, who was pronounced dead on Sunday, at approximately 04:04 a.m.

CCSO has issued warrants for Barrientos-Gallegos on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping. Additional charges are pending, officials said.

CCSO said it’s urging the public to continue to use caution as Barrientos-Gallegos is armed and dangerous. Officials added that Barrientos-Gallegos is a known sex offender with a violent criminal history. CCSO asks anyone who sees Barrientos to contact 911.

Agencies actively working this case include the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office-Criminal Investigation Division, U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Rangers, and the Caldwell County District Attorney’s-Criminal Investigator.

Anyone with information regarding this case can submit tips at: www.usmarshals.gov/tips, or call 1-800-336-0102.

Barrientos-Gallegos has several alias including Pedro Gallegos-Mercado, Michael Gallegos, Mario Gonzalez, Miguel Garcia, Ismael Ramirez, Daniel Garcia, Miguel Garcia and Miguel Ramirez.

CCSO said Barrientos-Gallegos has several known tattoos: “Gallegos,” on his abdomen and a large portrait of Jesus on his back. He has a scar on the right side of his head from his eyebrow to hairline, and a mole on his right cheek.