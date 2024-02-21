CALL FOR SCRIPTS!

Texas State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is inviting Black and Latinx playwrights from across the country to submit for the 22nd Annual Black and Latino Playwrights Celebration at Texas State.

The Department of Theatre and Dance annually sponsors a Black and Latino Playwrights Celebration that includes a professional guest director, actors, auditions, 3-5 days of open rehearsals and in-class presentations by guest artists culminating in staged reading performances open to the campus and community.

This event annually lends an ear to new voices and helps writers, in collaboration with directors, actors and dramaturges, to shape their stories and hone their craft in a safe environment.

Professionals and students alike will share the play with the campus and community in a staged reading for audiences, followed by a discussion and/ or question-and-answer session.

All unproduced and unpublished plays are due to the department by April 15, 2024. Information regarding requirements and registration are detailed on the Black and Latino Playwrights Celebration website: https://blpc.finearts. txst.edu/submit-play.html