Candy-Filled Fun: Halloween festivities in San Marcos

As Halloween quickly approaches there are plenty of opportunities for San Marcans to get their candy fix. Businesses, churches and organizations around town will be hosting several spook-tacular events to wrap up the month of October.

Friday, Oct. 29

Farmer Fred’s Harvest Fall Carnival, City Park, 170 Charles Austin Dr., 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat THRC San Marcos, 109 E McCarty Ln., 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Aaron’s Trunk or Treat Halloween Car Show, 1019 Hwy 80, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Hill Country Church Fall Fest/Trunk or Treat, 1401 Davis Ln., 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

The Connection Church Candy Palooza, 424 Broadway St., 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Amazon Trunk or Treat, 1401 E. McCarty Ln. (back parking lot), 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Top Image Hair Salon Trunk or Treat, 223 North CM Allen, 5 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Impact Nutrition Trunk or Treat, 1658 S. I-35, 4 - 6 p.m.

San Marcos Community Church Trunk or Treat, 3461 S. Old Bastrop Hwy., 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at PromiseLand, 1650 Lime Kiln Rd., 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

First Baptist Church Fall Festival, W. McCarty Ln. Carnival, 5:30 p.m.-7:30p.m. Trunk or Treat, 7:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Solid Rock Church, 2500 Hunter Rd., 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

South Hays Fire Dept. Halloween Drive-Thru Party Station 13, 3300 Hilliard Rd., 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

St. John Fall Festival, 625 E. Hopkins St., 6 p.m.-7p.m.

Wake The Dead Coffee House Goodie Bags, 1413 Old Bastrop Rd.12, All Day