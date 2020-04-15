CARES Act brings $157K to San Marcos airport

The San Marcos Regional Airport will receive $157,000 in disaster relief funds from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support continuing airport operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These federal disaster relief funds are allocated through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package signed by President Donald Trump on March 27. The CARES Act includes $10 billion in funds to be awarded to airports for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This funding, which requires no local match, supports the San Marcos Municipal Airport as an important tool for economic development in Hays County,” said U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Chairman of the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. “As in previous years when I have worked to secure funding for the control tower and other improvements, today’s modest addition represents a renewed commitment to our airport. It supports the workforce as well as planned safety and construction work. So much more needs to be done. Until we resolve our coronavirus health care crisis, we cannot resolve our worsening economic crisis.”

The FAA relief program allows airports reprieve from matching federal funds in the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and supplemental discretionary grants already planned for fiscal year 2020. The $157,000 grant just approved by the FAA gives the airport payroll support and the ability to continue with planned construction and safety measures throughout this crisis.

“San Marcos Airport operations are vital to our city and to the entire innovation corridor, so we were excited to hear about the FAA CARES grant funding allocated to us,” Mayor Jane Hughson said. “These funds will provide needed financial support to maintain reliable, safe operation at the airport to serve the aviation industry, support airport personnel and supplement our economy.”

Earlier this month, officials announced the City of San Marcos will receive $6,429,168 in disaster relief funds for public transit expenses from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and $425,281 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The details of the timing and distribution of the funds is forthcoming and will be shared as it is available.