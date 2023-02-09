CARTS seeks community input for new Transportation Development Plan

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) is working on a Transportation Development Plan (TDP) to identify solutions for improved transportation access in rural communities in its nine-county District that includes Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis, and Williamson counties.

CARTS is working with community partners and planning agencies to understand current and future transportation needs. This TDP process includes a community-wide survey will help reevaluate and update long-term goals, prioritize specific improvements, and develop service strategies to aid CARTS in fulfilling this vision.

Central Texas communities, leaders, and partner agencies will be engaged in this process to help develop a plan that reflects community needs and values. CARTS will be hosting a series of events in its 9-county district to gather input from current and potential users about future transportation services. These events and input opportunities will be announced throughout the planning process.

“Potential improvements in this TDP may be implemented over the next 5 years, while some long-term solutions may be implemented down the road,' said Dave Marsh, CARTS General Manager. Putting these solutions in place will require additional funding and coordination with local and regional planning partners, but developing the plan now is a very important first step.”

CARTS will build from input collected over the last two years in its community engagement activities as well as newly collected input from the ongoing community survey. This analysis will help inform improvement strategies and alternatives that will be included in the final TDP.

To stay up to date on activities and to share input, visit bit.ly/CARTS-TDP, follow CARTS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@RideCARTS), or email Outreach@RideCARTS. com to learn

more.

ABOUT CARTS

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System is a political subdivision of the state of Texas and a rural transit district organized under Chapter 458 of the Texas Transportation Code. It is responsible for transit services in a 7,000 square mile nine-county area surrounding Austin, Texas. The CARTS district serves the non-urbanized areas of Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis, and Williamson counties. CARTS was established in 1978 and is the longest serving public transit agency in the region. To learn more about CARTS services visit www.Ride-CARTS.com.