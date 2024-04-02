Cavender’s Boot City Begins Wildfire Relief Campaign

Cavender’s Boot City is partnering with the Working Ranch Cowboys Association by accepting donations to help victims of the recent wildfires at all the chain’s 100 locations in 15 states including the location in San Marcos.

In February, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest wildfire in Texas history scorched more than 1 million acres across Texas and Oklahoma significantly impacting ranches, livestock and livelihoods. It now ranks as the second largest wildfire in U.S. history. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties in response.

Cavender’s is accepting donations of $1, $5, $10, and $20 to support the Working Ranch Cowboys Association’s Foundation National Disaster Relief Fund. The WRCA’s Foundation Mission is to provide financial assistance to working ranch cowboys and their family members. All the collected donations will be given to the WRCA.

“Many of the ranchers affected from the February and March 2024 fires were also hit from the fires of 2017. Many have also had hardships with drought. This lifestyle can try you on a normal year even without natural disasters. The grass loss alone will take up to two years to come back and then these ranches need time to get fences back in working order before cattle can be restocked,” says Leman Wall WRCA Association Manager.

Cavender’s is proud to support this initiative. We believe this lifestyle is core to who our customers are and there are many others in this country who would love to help where they can. This is a small way that we can help preserve and protect this important part of our heritage and culture.

Operating several working ranches in Texas and Oklahoma with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle, the Cavender family lives a western lifestyle. Whether you order online, or visit us in-store at any location, you are guaranteed to find the best products on the market and helpful, knowledgeable people to guide you through your purchase process. When customers visit their local Cavender’s store, they can expect an authentic western shopping experience.