Mercy Miller (middle), a resident of Brookdale North in San Marcos, turned 102 on Thursday, and celebrated with Rita Buchanan (left) and Kerry Rash (right). Daily Record photo by Lance Winter 

Celebrating a 102nd birthday

Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:31pm
Submitted by Brookdale North
Thursday, July 16, 2020

Mercy Miller, a resident of Brookdale North in San Marcos, turned 102 on Thursday. Miller has been a lifelong member of First Christian Church, first in Belton, then in San Marcos in 1940 when she graduated from SWTSU and married the late Wm.Z. "Bill" Miller, Jr. In 2018, Miller  was  thrown a birthday party that filled the party room at Brookdale. Thursday, she had to settle for a visit and decorations from the First Christian Church Heart to Heart ministry team of Rita Buchanan and Kerry Rash. When asked if she was disappointed by a scaled down celebration this year, Mercy quickly replied, "Not at all! In these times, you have to do what is best for everyone, not just yourself; you can't be selfish."

