CELEBRATING 80 YEARS: San Marcos Treatment Center commemorates eight decades of service

The San Marcos Treatment Center celebrated its 80th anniversary on Thursday morning at its facility to commemorate the center’s many accomplishments and service throughout the years.

Originally established as the Brown School by Bert and Lorine Brown in 1940, the facility and its founders led the way by becoming one of the first to provide modern residential treatment to children and adolescents. Over time, the center has evolved into a place that provides residential psychiatric treatment to patients with a complex array of behavioral, neurodevelopmental or neuropsychiatric problems.

The celebration saw staff, visitors from their corporate office, individuals from the Universal Health Services (UHS) sister facilities, supporters and community members gather to recognize the center’s milestone.

Jerry Lager, PhD, Superintendent of Ki Charter Academy and educational provider for residential students at the treatment center served as emcee of the ceremony and introduced the first of several speakers.

“Even with all of the changes that the facility has seen and the progress that has been made over the last 80 years, the dreams that the Browns had and the roots that they planted long ago remain at the heart of it all,” Lager said.

Following Lager’s remarks, Mack Wigley, CEO of the San Marcos Treatment Center, spoke to the crowd.

“Just in this canopy here, it’s second to none so this facility has been based on just doing what’s right,” Wigley said.

During his speech, Wigley also announced his retirement after 45 years with the facility and thanked his staff, colleagues and family. After Wigley’s remarks, he was presented with an award from Matt Peterson, President of the Behavioral Health Division at UHS. on behalf of the San Marcos team and the UHS organization in honor of Wigley’s retirement.

“It’s not every day that we celebrate an anniversary of 80 years, this is a significant accomplishment,” Peterson said. This speaks for the dedication of the team here today as well as the teams that preceded us over the past eight decades.”

San Marcos City Councilmember Mark Gleason was in attendance and gave a brief history of the City of San Marcos. State Rep. Erin Zwiener was also present and gave thanks and congratulations to the treatment center staff on the work they do and the 80-year milestone.

“That is a tremendous accomplishment and frankly a gift to the families and the youth you have assisted,” Zwiener said. “With an average of 600 admissions a year, the services you have provided are needed and essential to adolescents, children and their families in incredibly challenging times.”

Before closing statements, a video was shown to those in attendance from Sen. Donna Campbell who congratulated the center on its accomplishments.

“San Marcos Treatment Center plays an important role in our community by tailoring education and treatment needs to help our youth reach its fullest potential. Never forget that you all make a difference, all of you,” Campbell said.

Following the closing statements, guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and cupcakes courtesy of Root Cellar Cafe. Attendees also had the opportunity to tour the Ki Charter classrooms and STEM lab, ROPES Course and Boys Unit at the treatment center.