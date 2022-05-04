Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, Owners Kristan Alvarez and Della Lucio — the K and D of KnD’s — pose for a photo with employees and guests during a 10-year anniversary celebration on Saturday. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

CELEBRATING A DECADE: KnD's Boutique commemorates 10-year anniversary

Wed, 05/04/2022 - 7:48pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Wednesday, May 4, 2022

KnD’s Boutique celebrated its 10th year anniversary on Saturday with a big event featuring a DJ, giveaways every half hour, food and drinks, and a special champagne toast to commemorate a decade in business. Owners Kristan Alvarez and Della Lucio — the K and D of KnD’s — welcomed guests who lined up over 30 minutes early for the special celebration. 

Above, Alvarez pours out celebratory drinks during Saturday’s event. 

