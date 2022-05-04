Above, Owners Kristan Alvarez and Della Lucio — the K and D of KnD’s — pose for a photo with employees and guests during a 10-year anniversary celebration on Saturday. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
CELEBRATING A DECADE: KnD's Boutique commemorates 10-year anniversary
KnD’s Boutique celebrated its 10th year anniversary on Saturday with a big event featuring a DJ, giveaways every half hour, food and drinks, and a special champagne toast to commemorate a decade in business. Owners Kristan Alvarez and Della Lucio — the K and D of KnD’s — welcomed guests who lined up over 30 minutes early for the special celebration.
Above, Alvarez pours out celebratory drinks during Saturday’s event.