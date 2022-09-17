CELEBRATING HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Walk honors culture

San Marcans and Hays County residents gathered Saturday morning to take part in the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Walk.

The event celebrated Hispanic culture and kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month.

The walk began at Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and ended at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.

Above, Lucy Gonzalez, event coordinator for the Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Walk, speaks to a crowd gathered at the Hays County Historic Courthouse on Saturday.

Saturday's walk marked the inaugural event.

Above, walk participants pose for a photo at the Hays County Historic Courthouse