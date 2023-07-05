CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE

Top left, Hugh Mills was ready for the holidays with his red, white and cool shirt.

Daily Record photo by Dalton Sweat

Top right, the fireworks show hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is always a hit.

Photo submitted by San Marcos Parks and Rec

Bottom left, the Lone Star Cowgirls got everyone in the spirit at the Wimberley VFW Rodeo.

Daily Record photo by Colton McWilliams

Bottom right, Davey Crockett, Managing Editor Barbara Audet’s festive furry family, shows off his American spirit.

Daily Record photo by Barbara Audet