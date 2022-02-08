Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos has an array of dinner specials and fun filled events to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

CELEBRATING VALENTINE’S DAY: Fun-filled events happening in and around San Marcos during February

Tue, 02/08/2022 - 7:43pm
Alyssa Gonzales
Staff Reporter
@alyssagonz89
agonzales@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a last minute gift or a place to take your special someone, San Marcos has an array of dinner specials and fun-filled events to celebrate the holiday and treat your Valentine/Galentine. 

 

Feb. 10: Teen Anti-Valentine’s Day Party, 6 p.m., San Marcos Public Library

San Marcos teens in grades 6-12 are invited to “un-celebrate” Valentine’s Day with music, snacks and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to wear dark colors (no red or pink) for this  anti-cupid party. 

Feb 10: Me and My Guy Dance, 6:30 p.m., San Marcos Rec Hall

Children ages one and older and their father/father figure can enjoy the semi-formal event that will include dancing, treats and crafts. Capacity will be limited, and masks are recommended. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 10 at noon. 

Feb. 11-14: Palmer’s Valentine’s Day Dinner, 4 p.m., Palmer’s Restaurant, Bar & Courtyard 

Enjoy a romantic dinner at Palmer’s and choose from their special Valentine’s Day menu. 

Feb. 11-14: Valentine’s & Galentine’s Specials, 4 p.m, Patio Dolcetto

Food and drink specials being offered to celebrate Valentine’s Day. 

Feb. 12: No Strings Attached: A Bunny Galentine’s, 11 p.m., Zelick’s Icehouse 

Special Valentine’s Day show featuring Xareni Navarrete, Eileen Dover, Cheri Bomb and Terra The Queen. Hosted by Bunny Boom Boom. 

Feb. 12: Valentine’s Pop-Up Market, 11 a.m., Roughhouse Brewing 

Shop locally for a last minute gift for your Valentine or yourself. 

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day @ AquaBrew, 11 a.m., AquaBrew 

Celebrate love while grabbing dinner and drinks with your sweetheart.

Feb. 14: Movies on the Square: Date Night, 6:30 p.m., Hays County Historical Courthouse Lawn

Grab a date or some friends for this outdoor event featuring the film “La La Land.” Guests are invited to order to-go from a local restaurant and to bring their own chair or blanket. 

Feb. 15: Special Valentine’s Day Beer Pairing Dinner, 6 p.m., Middleton Brewing 

Choose from a lovely menu of delectable dishes and beer. 

Feb. 26: AWR Valentine’s Massacre, 7 p.m., Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N’ Texas Grub 

Visit Sean Patrick’s for an action-packed event filled with thrill and surprises brought to you by AWR. 

