CELEBRATING VALENTINE’S DAY: Fun-filled events happening in and around San Marcos during February

Whether you’re looking for a last minute gift or a place to take your special someone, San Marcos has an array of dinner specials and fun-filled events to celebrate the holiday and treat your Valentine/Galentine.

Feb. 10: Teen Anti-Valentine’s Day Party, 6 p.m., San Marcos Public Library

San Marcos teens in grades 6-12 are invited to “un-celebrate” Valentine’s Day with music, snacks and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to wear dark colors (no red or pink) for this anti-cupid party.

Feb 10: Me and My Guy Dance, 6:30 p.m., San Marcos Rec Hall

Children ages one and older and their father/father figure can enjoy the semi-formal event that will include dancing, treats and crafts. Capacity will be limited, and masks are recommended. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 10 at noon.

Feb. 11-14: Palmer’s Valentine’s Day Dinner, 4 p.m., Palmer’s Restaurant, Bar & Courtyard

Enjoy a romantic dinner at Palmer’s and choose from their special Valentine’s Day menu.

Feb. 11-14: Valentine’s & Galentine’s Specials, 4 p.m, Patio Dolcetto

Food and drink specials being offered to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Feb. 12: No Strings Attached: A Bunny Galentine’s, 11 p.m., Zelick’s Icehouse

Special Valentine’s Day show featuring Xareni Navarrete, Eileen Dover, Cheri Bomb and Terra The Queen. Hosted by Bunny Boom Boom.

Feb. 12: Valentine’s Pop-Up Market, 11 a.m., Roughhouse Brewing

Shop locally for a last minute gift for your Valentine or yourself.

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day @ AquaBrew, 11 a.m., AquaBrew

Celebrate love while grabbing dinner and drinks with your sweetheart.

Feb. 14: Movies on the Square: Date Night, 6:30 p.m., Hays County Historical Courthouse Lawn

Grab a date or some friends for this outdoor event featuring the film “La La Land.” Guests are invited to order to-go from a local restaurant and to bring their own chair or blanket.

Feb. 15: Special Valentine’s Day Beer Pairing Dinner, 6 p.m., Middleton Brewing

Choose from a lovely menu of delectable dishes and beer.

Feb. 26: AWR Valentine’s Massacre, 7 p.m., Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N’ Texas Grub

Visit Sean Patrick’s for an action-packed event filled with thrill and surprises brought to you by AWR.