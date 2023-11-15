CENTER SALUTES VETERANS

Gary Center Director Angela Rackley-Meadows shares with local veterans an appreciation of their sacrifices in the cause of freedom. In addition to the many veterans who work at the center, many students have prior military experience and are now learning new skills. A special thanks to Lori Ocegueda (Army) and the center’s Human Resources staff for the planning and the setup of the event. Special thanks to Gary Job Corps veterans including Carlos Aguilar (Army), Albert Alvarez (National Guard), Guy Ben Moshe (Israel Defense Force), Lydia Benton (Army), David Black (Army), Russell Brown (Army), Adam Cantu (Marines), Allen Delacey (Navy), Eugene Edokpa( Nigerian Armed Forces), James Espinoza (Navy), Viviana George (Air Force), Reggie Gilliam (Army), Randolph Goodman (Navy), Jimmy Gomez (Army), Gabriel Gonzalez (Army), Carlos Guerrero (Navy), Jerrod Haegele (Army), Glenn Horvath (Navy), Richard Jaime (Army National Guard), Clifford Jones (Army), Elbert Miller (Army), Scott Milner (Navy), Shawn Mitton (Marine Corps), Ramy Moussa (Egyptian Armed Forces), Lori Ocegueda (Army), Jose Olivo (Army), Booker Presley (Army), Carlos Reyes (Army), Frank Rodriguez (Navy), Noe Salazar( Marine Corps), Craig Scallan (Army), Henry Singleton (Army), Raymond Spencer (Air Force), Paul Touchstone( Navy), Chris Tristan (Navy), Eugene Walton (Army), Terrance Robinson (Army), Richard Morales (Army) and Tawanna Mikkola (Army). Photos by Gary Job Corps