Central Texas Food Bank, City of Kyle to host mass food distribution events

In partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank, the City of Kyle will host three upcoming mass food distributions for residents facing food insecurity.

Central Texas residents in need can drive to each or any scheduled event to receive a box of assorted produce, milk and protein. One food box is limited per household in a vehicle only since walk-up distribution is not allowed for proper social distancing.

“This year has been tough for many, and we know people could use a little extra help on all fronts,” councilmember Robert Rizo said. “We want to remove as many barriers as we can for people in our community to get what they need and this partnership with Central Texas Food Bank has been invaluable in doing that.”

Citywide mass food distributions have provided for 5,221 households, or 23,126 individuals, from May through August, according to the city of Kyle.

“As always we would love to have volunteers from the city as well as the community,” City Manager Scott Sellers said.

The Central Texas mobile pantry will serve food staples through a converted drive-thru distribution model. Volunteers will help unload food, set up and tear down tents and tables, check-in clients and place food boxes in each vehicle’s trunk.

Events are scheduled at Lehman High School, 1700 Lehman Rd, on Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 from 9am to 12pm. Registration is not required.

For more information, or to volunteer, visit cityofkyle.com.