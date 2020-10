Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos will host a two-day live and virtual event beginning on Friday, Oct. 16 through Saturday, Oct. 17 in celebration of its 10 years in operation. The dream of Centro’s founder, Ofelia Vasquez-Philo, was to have a place where the richness of Hispanic culture could be ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!