Centro, LULAC Council 654 to host Hispanic Exhibition Walk

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and LULAC Council 654 will host the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Walk in San Marcos.

The walk will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and end at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. The event will serve as a kickoff event for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Centro and LULAC said the event will bring attention to the vibrant Latin American countries and bring awareness of the diversity of Hispanic Heritage to the local community.

The flags of Latin American countries represented during Hispanic Heritage month will be on display during the walk. Music, food and vendors will gather at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. Event proceeds will go toward scholarships for local students to further their education.

Centro and LULAC encourage businesses and organizations to display an exhibition banner during Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. For more information about the event, visit the Instagram and Facebook page at HispanicHeritageExhibitionWalk.

Anyone interested in meeting with the Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Walk Committee or if you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Lucy Gonzalez via email at hispanicheritageexhibitionwalk@gmail.com or by phone at 512-781-8488.

Information provided by Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and LULAC Council 654