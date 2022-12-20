Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, Rabbi Ari Weingarten, Director of Chabad of San Marcos, prepares to light one of the candles on the menorah. Daily Record photos by Zoe Gottlieb

Chabad of San Marcos celebrates Hanukkah with menorah-lighting ceremony

Tue, 12/20/2022 - 6:55pm
Zoe Gottlieb | Staff Reporter
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Chabad of San Marcos hosted a community menorah lighting at the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn on the second night of Hanukkah. Hanukkah, which began on Sunday and ends on Monday, Dec. 26, celebrates the victory of the few against the many, the powerless over the mighty and the light over the darkness. Monday’s event included a ceremony with live music, a magic show by the astonishing Mr. Pitts and latkes and donuts.

Above, Devora Gleiber performs on the violin.

 

Above, speaks to the crowd gathered for Monday’s ceremony. 

