Chabad of San Marcos celebrates Hanukkah with menorah-lighting ceremony

Chabad of San Marcos hosted a community menorah lighting at the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn on the second night of Hanukkah. Hanukkah, which began on Sunday and ends on Monday, Dec. 26, celebrates the victory of the few against the many, the powerless over the mighty and the light over the darkness. Monday’s event included a ceremony with live music, a magic show by the astonishing Mr. Pitts and latkes and donuts.

Above, Devora Gleiber performs on the violin.

Above, speaks to the crowd gathered for Monday’s ceremony.