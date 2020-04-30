Chalk Art brightens San Marcos sidewalks

San Marcos' streets were brightened last week for Earth Day as residents took to their sidewalks with chalk. Chalk Art SMTX was a virtual festival hosted by the San Marcos Main Street Program. Art by Gustavo Figueroa, Andrea Villalobos and Isabel Ontiveros via the San Marcos Main Street Program

"Thank you to our amazing community artists for lifting our spirits with their #GoGreenSMTX submissions," the Main Street Program said in a social media post. "Our team at the San Marcos Main Street Program are honored to host #ChalkArtSMTX as a way for our community to safely connect, create and celebrate!"

More art can be seen at the Chalk Art SMTX gallery.