Challengers likely to unseat city council incumbents

Alyssa Garza and Shane Scott are likely to take San Marcos City Council Places 3 and 4 with substantial margins of victory as of press time early Wednesday morning.

Hays County unofficial results were posted announcing 71.2% voter turnout including 109,386 ballots cast of 153,614 registered voters. There may be some final mail-in ballots postmarked Tuesday trickling in, but it is unknown how many are needed to turn the tide of these incredibly close races.

In the race for Place 3, Garza is the presumed councilmember-elect with a 8,271 vote lead over incumbent Ed Mihalkanin. She holds 71.43% of the vote while Mihalkanin holds 28.57%.

The final vote count as of press time was 13,785 for Garza and 5,514 for Mihalkanin.

Scott holds a more narrow lead over incumbent Mark Rockeymoore with a 1,889 vote lead and 55.11% of the vote. In a race with only 18,487 votes total, it is possible but unlikely the final mail in ballots will turn the tables in Rockeymoore’s favor.

The final vote count for Scott as of press time was 10,188 and 8,299 for Rockeymoore.

Scott and Garza have starkly different campaign messages, The presumptive wins for these candidates may not indicate a swing in any political direction of San Marcos, but rather that residents have voiced a desire for change in the San Marcos City Council.