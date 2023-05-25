CHAMBER COOK-OUT

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a member appreciation cook-out on May 19 with a large turnout of partners and friends contributing to the festivities. PGM of Texas used their cook-trailer to prepare food with burgers provided by Grin's. Beverages were from Brown Distributing Company. Among those bringing food to the table were Michael Horton, John Boyle, LJ Hicks, Blake Monteith, and Kevin Mushinski. Music and entertainment was provided by A Cappella Unlimited. Chamber President Page Michel and staff members Marisol G. Mendoza and Tiffany Quibodeaux thanked all the volunteers for a successful event. Top left, with Page Michel, are Gary Job Corps students, students Bryan Kuisseu, Micoela King, K’Leigh Landree and Malik Ali.

Photos by Gary Job Corps