Chamber, GSMP to host Transportation Summit

Join the San Marcos Area Chamber and Greater San Marcos Partnership as they co-host the 2024 “Transportation Summit” business luncheon at the San Marcos Conference Center/Embassy Suites. The event, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is set to bring together an elite audience of industry leaders and decision-makers, offering insights into the future of mobility, infrastructure, and large-scale developments in the region.

The keynote speaker will be Marc D. Williams, Executive Director of the Texas Department of Transportation. Williams serves alongside 13,000 men and women of the agency to enhance safety, mobility and quality of life for Texans by delivering on the agency's mission of 'Connecting you with Texas.

With more than 80,700 centerline miles of highways, 55,000 bridges and 500 million daily vehicle miles of travel, Texas is home to the most extensive and heavily used state transportation system in the nation. Texas' multimodal transportation network annually moves over 4 billion tons of freight worth $3 trillion.

Williams' career experience in transportation encompasses three decades of work that includes public- and private-sector organizations involving state, county, and local jurisdictions. He has served in leadership positions with two state departments of transportation and has worked with both national and private-sector transportation engineering organizations. Williams is a registered professional engineer in Texas.

“We are honored to have Marc Williams as our keynote speaker,” said Mike Kamerlander, Greater San Marcos Partnership President & CEO. “His leadership and unparalleled knowledge will undoubtedly provide attendees with valuable perspectives on the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the transportation sector.”

Other speakers/panelists confirmed to date include Hays County Commissioner Lon Shell; Caldwell County Commissioner Ed Theriot; Comal County Commissioner Kevin Webb; and Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher. Former Hays County Commissioner and Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) Chairman, Will Conley will serve as moderator. By bringing together influential voices in the industry and the IH 35 corridor, the Transportation Summit provides a unique platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing.

'This is a key annual event in the Innovation Corridor that allows us to take a deep dive into the evolving landscape of our region,' said Page Michel, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.

The event promises updates on the region's imminent growth and serves as a platform for discussions on the path forward for transportation arteries.

Local businesses are invited to explore sponsorship opportunities for the Transportation Summit. View details online at bit. ly/Transportation-Summit- 2024 or contact the San Marcos Area Chamber at admin@sanmarcostexas. com. Sponsors confirmed to date include La Cima, Colorado Materials, CobbFendley, Martin Marietta Materials, Luck Sky Graphics and McCoy's Building Supply.

In addition to the lineup of expert speakers and valuable information, attendees will enjoy a delicious lunch. For ticket and table reservations, visit www.SanMarcosTexas. com or call 512-393-- 5900.