Chamber's State of the City & District Business Luncheon on April 30

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its upcoming State of the City & District Business Luncheon scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted at the San Marcos Conference Center located at Embassy Suites, this event promises an insightful exploration of the current state and future prospects of our vibrant community.

'San Marcos is experiencing rapid growth and that brings both opportunities and challenges,' said Chamber President Page Michel. 'The State of the City & District Business Luncheon provides an annual platform for everyone to come together, share insights and collaborate for sustainable progress.' Situated in one of the nation's fastest-growing counties, San Marcos serves as a beacon of innovation and opportunity. Yet as the community expands, so do the complexities of managing growth responsibly. This luncheon offers a unique opportunity to hear from local leaders about current goals related to education, workforce, infrastructure, environment and more in our expanding community. Hear what’s in place now and what’s on the horizon.

Join the chamber for an engaging luncheon featuring city of San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and San Marcos CISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona. Gain firsthand insights into their strategic perspectives and priorities for fostering continuous progress and meaningful partnerships within the community.

Sponsorship opportunities, tickets, and table reservations are available now for those wishing to support and actively participate in this pivotal event. Don't miss this chance to be part of the dialogue shaping the future of San Marcos. The chamber appreciates the top sponsors to-date including HDR, La Cima, Republic Services, Ozona Bank and Texas Regional Bank.

Secure your spot today and contribute to the collective vision for a thriving San Marcos. For sponsorships, ticket and table reservations, contact the chamber at admin@sanmarcostexas.com or 512-393-5900.