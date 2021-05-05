Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Chicas Calaveras commemorate Cinco de Mayo

Wed, 05/05/2021 - 6:09pm
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Members of Chicas Calaveras —Ines Magaña Picazo and Karla Valentina — Cinco de Mayo by wearing their traditional Dia de los Muertos costumes. "The Day of the Dead is celebrated all year. This is how we celebrate our culture and express it creatively," the two said. Chicas Calaveras — a nonprofit organization that shares Mexican culture through its costumes and artistic expression — commemorated Cinco de Mayo at Canyon High School in New Braunfels  on Wednesday, where they took photos and shared their story with students. 

